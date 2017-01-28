All-Star nods for Lowry and DeRozan – a testament to Raptors backcourt dominance
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are arguably one of the top backcourts in the NBA. Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

For the second straight year, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan will be representing Canada’s sole basketball team, the Toronto Raptors, in the annual NBA All-Star Game.

Though some might argue that Lowry is the engine that drives the Raptors, Toronto’s one-two combo is deadly. Why? it's because this season, DeRozan has shown that he can consistently get buckets on any given night as he averages 27.9 points per game while converting 47 percent of his shots from the field, both are career best. Good-cop-bad-cop, while DeRozan gets it done with his smooth mid-range jumper and high flying dunks, his partner in crime runs the team and does the dirty work. Thanks to this dynamic duo, Toronto has one of the best offense in the league and are also one of the top teams in the league thanks to an incredible coaching staff and a deep roster.