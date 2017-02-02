Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors preview
Blake Griffin will be key for the Clippers tonight. | USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off the back of victories just last night, the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will take to the Staples Center's court in today's late match-up.

The former go into the game after beating the Phoenix Suns 124-114, whilst the Warriors marched to a fourth-straight victory with a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The win would be vital for the Clippers, with the side having slipped away from the third-seeded Houston Rockets ahead of them. A loss tonight would see their 31-18 record match that of the Utah Jazz beneath them, offering the realistic possibility of slipping down to fifth.

Meanwhile Golden State will hope to continue their consistent and stellar run, having won nine of their last ten games.

In fact, the 2015 NBA champions have only lost twice from a possible 17 games since their Christmas Day defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Because of this, the Warriors still boast the highest points returns of any team in the league, with an average of 118.1 per game. This is coupled with an chart-topping plus/minus differential too, which stands at 13.2.

Despite their run of 6-4 from their last ten games, the Clippers still have a stellar points average themselves, with 108.2.

Worryingly though the hosts have lost the second game of all of their last four back-to-backs, with the most recent being January 24th's loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, which came a day after their victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Previous Match-ups