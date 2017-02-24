Can new pieces inspire the Raptors to reclaim unofficial title as Eastern conference’s second best team?
Toronto's new addition, Serge Ibaka will be looking to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Photo: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Standing at fourth place in the Eastern conference, the Toronto Raptors (33-24) have set themselves up for a challenging second half of the season where they must now usurp red-hot Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards to secure a top-three finish in order to avoid a second-round match up against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Masai Ujiri to the Rescue

A dark cloud hovered on the team heading into the all-star break as few injuries coupled with the lack of defensive focus caused them to drop 14 of the 25 games played in the new year – despite a 22-8 start to the season. At that point, it was evident that All-Stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan needed extra help if another deep playoff run was on the team’s agenda.