2016-17 NBA Team Season Review: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks this season.

With a solid core of talent among their ranks and head coach Jason Kidd at the helm for his third season, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the playoffs and are seemingly set for the sixth seed.

The side reached heights of fifth before an end-of-season slump, but even reaching a mid-seed shows vast improvements on their season before, where they finished 12th with a record of 33-49.

This time around they've hit the 40-win mark and finished atop of the set of teams that cluster the lower seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Injury Troubles

Khris Middleton was injured in preseason. Photo: Getty Images

The Bucks' season might be considered a success, but it could've been so much more if the side hadn't been unlucky with injury.

In preseason, Milwaukee were struck with the news that Khris Milddleton would miss the majority of the season through injury due to a torn hamstring.

The 25-year-old failed to make a single appearance until February, and his value is clearly shown through his near-15 point average for the remainder of this season.

However, almost exactly at the time of the shooting guard's return, the Bucks then went and lost Jabari Parker to an ACL injury that ruled him out before the postseason. The power forward had been averaging over 20 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bucks.

Inconsistency

One of the main issues with the Bucks in their quest to climb up their conference was their inconsistency throughout the season.

Back in January, the team went on a run of ten losses in 11 games, which included disappointing performances against some of the league's worst teams - the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic.

However, just five days prior to the start of the cold-streak, the Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs for the first time since 2012.

In March, the Bucks went on a run of eight wins in ten games to solidify their playoff hopes, but as aforementioned have since slumped to a three-game losing streak to slip down from fifth-seed to sixth.