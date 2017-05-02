Enormous performance by Isaiah Thomas boasts the Celtics past the Wizards 129-119, to take 2-0 series lead

The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 123-111 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Wizards only got 11 minutes out of Markieff Morris in Game 1 after rolling his ankle upon landing on Al Horford's foot. Morris made his return in Game 2 as a starter posting 16 points and showing no ill efftects of his injury.

However, the story of Game 2 was the head-to-head matchup by the starting point guards. John Wall posted 40 points of his own but it wasn't enough to help his team equalize the series. Isaiah Thomas exploded offensively especially down the stretch for a total of 53 points.

According to NBA stats, Isaiah Thomas' 53 points is the most in the playoffs since Allen Iverson in 2003.

Isaiah Thomas' 53 points are the most in an #NBAPlayoffs game since Allen Iverson scored 55 in 2003. pic.twitter.com/fO3Z9SFwMq — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 3, 2017

Quick Start by Wall and Wizards

John Wall in attack mode. Photo: Getty Images

John Wall had 19 of his 40 points in the first quarter. Wall's attack-like mentality along with the Celtics' eight turnovers in the first quarter helped the Wizards build a 42-29 lead.

However, the Celtics lead by Isaiah Thomas quickly made a comeback and led briefly in the second quarter. Celtics made it to the free throw line 14 times and shot 61 percent from the field before the the half.

The Isaiah Thomas Takeover

Thomas leading his team to a 2-0 series lead. Photo: Getty Images

Early the second half the Wizards went on a 14-0 run in what appeared like the Washington had control of the game.

The Celtics responded with a 14-3 run of their own in the fourth quarter and then tied the game with just 1:36 minutes left.

Otto Porter hit a three with 32.6 seconds to give the Wizards a 114-112 lead. Thomas then tied it at 114-114. Wizards had a chance to win but Bradley Beal missed an uncontested shot from 15 feet at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Isaiah Thomas put up a masterful performance to close out the game as he scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.

Thomas is playing at another level despite losing his younger sister, Chyna, in a tragic car accident just two weeks ago. After the game, Thomas said the least he can do is go out and play for her. He dedicated this win to his sister who would've turned only 23-years-old Tuesday.

Game 3 Details

The Boston Celtics protected their home court and head to Washington with a 2-0 series lead. The Wizards now head home to the Verizon Center for Game 3 on Thursday.