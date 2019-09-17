Shaun Livingston calls it a career

One of the most successful careers in the last NBA era came to an end, with Shaun Livingston announcing his retirement after 15 years in the league.

34 years and 10 teams later, the Point Guard from Peoria, Illinois decided to call time on his career, and leaves as one of the best second unit players in the decade. Livingston had the opportunity to participate in seven different playoffs runs, and was part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty that won three titles in five years.

Due to a serious injury in 2007, Livingston was away from the court for 8 months, but with hard work and determination, the guard managed to recover his best form and become a specialist in the mid-range game.

’'After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered’’, Livingston said.

Throughout the 833 games he played in his career, Shaun averaged 6.3 points and 3 assists, with an average of 20 minutes played in each game.

His former teammate Steph Curry and coach Steve Kerr honored the 'vet' for his great influence on the success of the Warriors in recent years.