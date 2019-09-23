New look for the Pelicans 

During free agency, the Western conference has shown us that in the next season there will be new candidates to enter the playoffs. This means that the fight to qualify will be tougher than ever.



One of those renewed franchises is the New Orleans Pelicans, who let Anthony Davis go to the Lakers in a trade, which opened the doors to a very promising future.



The arrivals of Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram from Los Angeles is only the beginning, and with three selections from the past NBA Draft, everything indicates that those led by Alvin Gentry are on track for a great season.



Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander Walker are the three rookies who landed in Louisiana after the draft night on June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



In addition to these players, the Pelicans decided to sign JJ Redick, in a contract that includes two seasons and $26.5 million. Since Redick's arrival in the league in 2006, the shooting guard has always qualified to the playoffs, and has proven to be a reliable three point shooter for the four teams he has played in the association. His arrival in New Orleans will be of paramount importance to the squad, considering that at 35, JJ will become the leader of a young locker room, a role he excelled in with the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous two seasons.



Although this is a roster without much experience, the talent they possess is like no other, so it shouldn't surprise us if the Pelicans manage to make an impact in the West this coming season.