Chris Brickley, taking basketball to a different level

Chris Brickley has been one of the most important figures in basketball for a couple of summers now, and thanks to his private runs with NBA players or artists from the rap industry, the coach has become a role model in the sports community.

With a Puma contract, his own ESPN + program and an exclusive segment in MyCareer mode in the NBA2K20 video game, Brickley has gone from anonymity to stardom in a matter of years.

Surely when watching social media you came across videos of the Kentucky-born, where he trains basketball players of the caliber of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, D'Angelo Russell, and CJ McCollum. His private runs at the gym ’The Summit' in New York City has given to talk in the world of basketball, where not only have LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kemba Walker attended, but also music figures, such as Meek Mill, J Cole, Trey Songz and Sheck Wes, which has also left a good impression on the industry.

Brickley was a walk on for the Louisville basketball team in college, and in an exclusive interview with Complex Sports he stated that he never thought that his passion for the sport would lead him to be the character he is today.

‘’Never in a million years. Literally every single day on the treadmill I would think about how I wanted to live in New York City and how i wanted to play a big part in basketball culture but I never thought it was going to come to this level’’, he said.

Step by step Chris Brickley has been expanding in the United States, and whether he is traveling to practice facilities or players coming to 'The Big Apple' to train with him, it should be noted that he is the best NBA skills coach.