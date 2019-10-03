LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Preseason. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lakers vs Warriors.
'Chef' Curry
In order for the Warriors to aspire to go back to the NBA Finals for a sixth time in a row, Stephen Curry needs to have an MVP year.
'King' James
LeBron James will start the path for the Lakers this season. Alongside Anthony Davis, Los Angeles is the team to beat in the Western Conference.
Countdown starts
With less than 20 days for the season to start, all teams feel ready and have shown it during their respective training camps.
2⃣3⃣ @Money23Green
3⃣0⃣ @StephenCurry30
1⃣1⃣ @KlayThompson
0⃣ @Dloading
What do YOU expect from the @Warriors this season? #DubNation #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/SunxtEMCPr
Broadcast
National TV: TNT
Radio: 710 AM ESPN / 1330 AM ESPN DEPORTES, 95.7 The Game
Local TV: SPECSN, NBCSBA
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played was during the previous NBA regular season, when Golden State defeated Los Angeles 108-90 at the Staples Center back in April.
No Thompson Yes Russell
Klay Thompson will beout for most of the regular season due an injury but the newest 'Splash Brother', D'Angelo Russell should have another All Star year alongside Stephen Curry.
0️⃣ | @Dloading
"Yo, this is about to be so fun." pic.twitter.com/XZY9XBgPcD
New threads
Frank Vogel's squad is full of new players. Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard and Danny Green are some of the players the Lakers added to their roster this summer.
Two-a-days are the best days 😃 #LakeShow
Chase Center
The game will be played in the Oakland, California as the Warriors inaugurate their new stadium, the Chase Center.
