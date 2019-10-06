Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason 2019
Tip-off time: 6pm ET.
New Look for Celtics
Brad Stevens team will contend for a title in the Eastern Conference this year. The ‘Drama Less Celtics’ will have Kemba Walker as their starting point guard this season.
Charlotte Hornets: news
One of the many teams in reconstruction mode this year. With Kemba Walker’s departure, Terry Rozier will run the team coached by James Borrego.
Celtics key additions
Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Romeo Langford and Tremont Waters.
Celtics key departures
Terry Rozier, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Kyrie Irving and Aron Baynes.
Hornets key additions
Terry Rozier and PJ Washington.
Hornets key departures
Tony Parker and Kemba Walker.
Hornets for the #1 NBA draft pick
With Walker’s departure, the Hornets are in a youth movement that leaves them as one of the favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA draft.
Tip-off time
The Celtics vs Hornets game will be played at the TD Garden Arena, in Boston, The tip-off is scheduled at 7pm ET.
