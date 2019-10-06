Celtics vs Hornets: LIVE Stream Online and Preseason Updates
Follow along for Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Preseason game. Tip-off time: 6pm ET.
Celtics vs Hornets feed
This is about to start. We are just waiting for the national anthem to be sung.
New media seating while TD Garden continues it’s facility renovations.
Preseason vibes
Everything is set for this Celtics vs Hornets Sunday game!
We are less than 20 minutes away for the 2019 preseason opener here in Boston.
Celtics getting loose for preseason opener pic.twitter.com/XZ0gixFRMZ— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 6, 2019
Injury Report for Hornets
MKG (illness) is OUT.
Monk (right toe soreness) is out.
Chealey (right ankle sprain) is out.
Graham (illness) is probable.
The Celtics don’t want Romeo Langford’s first live action to be a game, so he’s out tonight. Also, Rob Williams is starting.
Tacko Fall officially listed at 7-foot-5 (without shoes) and 310 pounds on Celtics preseason roster.
TD Garden is hosting its first NBA 2019-20 preseason game tonight. This is how the arena looks like as of now.
Hornets: starting 5
Terry Rozier
Dwayne Bacon
Nic Batum
Miles Bridges
Cody Zeller
Hornets warm up
Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham are locked in.
Celtics: starting lineup
Kemba Walker
Jaylen Brown
Gordon Hayward
Jayson Tatum
Robert Williams
Celtics Robert Williams is already brushing up his long distance shots.
Robert Williams, who will be starting for the #Celtics tonight, working on his outside touch with assistant coach Jerome Allen pic.twitter.com/afmy2MsdTU— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 6, 2019
Celtics: Inactive list
Daniel Theis and Romeo Langford, who are both nicked up, are both unavailable to play tonight.
Taking it easy
No one on the team will surpass 25 minutes of playing time during tonight’s preseason game against Charlotte, confirms Coach Stevens.
Our live coverage begins!
We are less than hour and a half from today's Celtics vs Hornets tip-off!
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NBC Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV.
New Look for Celtics
Brad Stevens team will contend for a title in the Eastern Conference this year. The ‘Drama Less Celtics’ will have Kemba Walker as their starting point guard this season.
Charlotte Hornets: news
One of the many teams in reconstruction mode this year. With Kemba Walker’s departure, Terry Rozier will run the team coached by James Borrego.
Celtics key additions
Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Romeo Langford and Tremont Waters.
Celtics key departures
Terry Rozier, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Kyrie Irving and Aron Baynes.
Hornets key additions
Terry Rozier and PJ Washington.
Hornets key departures
Tony Parker and Kemba Walker.
Hornets for the #1 NBA draft pick
With Walker’s departure, the Hornets are in a youth movement that leaves them as one of the favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA draft.
Tip-off time
The Celtics vs Hornets game will be played at the TD Garden Arena, in Boston, The tip-off is scheduled at 7pm ET.
