New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason 2019 (0-0)
New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Preseason. Tip-off time: 7:30pm ET.

Eduardo Villalpando

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lakers vs Warriors.
How to watch Pelicans vs Hawks Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on National TV, your options are: NBA TV. For local TV, you can watch it on FSSE-ATL. If you want to radio: WZGC 92.9 FM. If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
'The Other Ones'
John Collins and Kevin Huerter will be key for Atlanta, being two really young and solid players. 
Breakout season for 'ICE TRAE'?
Trae Young was named as the 'Runner Up' in last years' ROTY voting. His progress and development as a leader should help the Hawks to make that playoff push in the East.
Vince Farewell
Vince Carter will be playing his final season in the NBA this coming year. He is currently 42 years old.
Draft picks
Atlanta was able to get the #4 pick in the latest NBA Draft in D'Andre Hunter, so as Duke's finest Cam Reddish and the 'man amongst boys' Bruno Fernando from Maryland. 
Atlanta
The Hawks start their preseason at home with a young team led by Trae Young. 
Better atmosphere
The former Lakers', 'Zo', 'BI' and 'JHart' will be more themselves this coming season with the Pelicans, and will enjoy basketball even more. 
Rooks
Jaxson Hayes, Zion Williamson and Nickel Alexander Walker lead the rookie class. 
Tactic and Goals
NOLA will be a fast paced team that will aspire to get a playoff spot at the end of the season.
Shaky summer in New Orleans
Anthony Davis trade was the news from the summer in the league. In exchange of AD, the Pelicans got Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and an extraordinary rookie class.
Pelicans arrival
New Orleans arrived to Atlanta today after doing their 'Open Practice' las Saturday in front of the city. 
State Farm Arena
The game will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta with a 7:30pm tipoff.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NBA preseason game: Pelicans vs Hawks.
Welcome to our live coverage!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
