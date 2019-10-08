What’s new in the NBA?

TheyFourteen days separate us from the beginning of the 2019 - 2020 season and expectations are so high.

After several tournaments in which the Golden State Warriors were placed as big favorites to conquer the championship, today we have a tournament with a fairly open title race.

The summer movements and the 2019 Draft promise that this year the NBA will have it all. Therefore, here we will mention which teams you can not lose sight of at the beginning of the season.

Toronto Raptors

The current NBA champions will face a new season without Kawhi Leonard in the team. Still, the Raptors are a team to take seriously.

They have enough experience and talent to return to the Playoffs with the help of Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol, who recently lifted the world cup with Spain.

Milwaukee Bucks

After being eliminated by Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals, Milwaukee is a team that reinforced its squad to return to the same place and prove that they are still a rival to defeat.

With the current MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo at the head of the team, the Bucks will be playing to get the best record of the season again and then maintain their power in the league.

Boston Celtics

Last season, the team with the most championships in league history was eliminated in the first round of Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. After that, Kyrie Irving left the team.

But it is not a team that gives up easily. The Celtics boosted their starting line up with the arrival of Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter. There is no doubt that with them and the young talent of Jayson Tatum, it is very likely to see them again in the postseason.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers were another victim of the Raptors on their way to the Finals. It was painful fall for the team, who also ended their relationship with Jimmy Butler.

But a young squad with such talent in its players has found its perfect complement in the experience of a veteran of the league: Al Horford. He, without any doubt, will add much to the game in Philadelphia with a strong Joel Embiid and a skilled Ben Simmons, who says he is improving on his shot.

Brooklyn Nets

A team that took advantage of the summer to bring 3 of NBA stars: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

Durant will not be able to start the season with his new club, but his teammates can do a lot of damage to their rivals in the company of Joe Harris, current champion of the three point shooting contest.

On the other hand, the Western Conference has always been quite close and reaching the Playoffs is an adventure of emotions. This year will not be the exception, let's start:

Los Angeles Lakers

As LeBron James already said "The winner of the summer is the Staples Center". After being out of the Playoffs last season, the Lakers will have a new superstar to play alongside the King: Anthony Davis.

But that's not all, the Lakers also have the young talent of Kyle Kuzma and this makes them a team with enough basketball to reach the postseason.

Houston Rockets

After falling against the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals and going through a long story between their two stars, Chris Paul left Houston to go to OKC.

James Harden will now play with an old friend. Russell Westbrook will share the field with ‘the beard’ again and this fills the Rockets with enthusiasm and makes them a strong candidate to be in the postseason.

Dallas Mavericks

With the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki the Mavs will have a great place to fill, but the team is young and there is talent in their new players.

This time, Dallas will have a fully recovered Kristaps Porzingis who will play alongside the newest Rookie of the Year: Luka Dončić. Two young prospects with a great opportunity to be the superstars of the future.

Golden State Warriors

We said that the title race was open, but we never ruled out Golden State. With the injury of Klay Thompson, the departures of Durant, Iguodala, Cousins and the retirement of Livingston, the bay team needed a new player on the court to play with Stephen Curry.

D’Angelo Russell was the answer to that situation. A new splash brother arrives into the city and what a better way to open the new season for the 6-time NBA champions than a housewarming party, as GSW have moved to the new and high-tech arena, Chase Center.

These are only 10 teams to consider, but let's not rule out the rest of the league because stars like Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler and Trae Young can achieve enough for their teams.

Nor do we forget the new talents in the league, players like R.J. Barrett, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, from whom a memorable season with the Pelicans is expected.

Who will be the next NBA champion? That will be decided right at the beginning of this season.