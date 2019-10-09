Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Japan Games 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Japan Games. Tip-off time: 6am ET.
How to watch Raptors vs Rockets Japan Series Live TV and Stream
National TV: NBA.com
Local TV: SNE/O/W/P
Radio: 790 KBME & 740 KTRH / 850 KEYH & 101.7 F
Fan night
Both teams shared a 'fan night' ahead of Thursday's game.
No Kawhi
The expectations for the Toronto Raptors without Kawhi Leonard in their roster are the same for this coming year. With a lot of depth, Nick Nurse's team is a candidate to win the Eastern Conference.
Current NBA Champions
The 2018 / 2019 NBA champions are back in action and everyone is loving it. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam were the two players that received the most attention by the Japanese fans and journalists.
Free time
The Rockets enjoyed their day off visiting the touristic places in Japan.
Duo Harden - Westbrook
One of the scariest duos in the NBA with James Harden and Russell Westbrook will try to come back to the US from Japan with at least one victory in their pocket.
The Toronto Raptors were able to get a 'dub' in the game one at Japan with a 134-129 win against the Houston Rockets.
Game 2 at Japan
This will be the second of two games that the Rockets and Raptors play in Asia as a part of the 2019 NBA Japan Games.
Arena
The game will be played at the Saitama 2002 Stadium.
