New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA preseason. Tipofff time: 4pm ET.
How to watch Pelicans vs Spurs Live TV and Stream
Radio: WOAI 1200AM | S: KTXN 1350AM / 107.5FM H
Breakout season for White?
Derrick White had a long summer starting with Team USA and the FIBA World Cup. The guard will be a x-factor if the Spurs want to make the playoffs.
October 23rd. is the date when San Antonio will play the first game of the coming regular season against the Knicks.
1️⃣1️⃣ DAYS!#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/D7M6HZzjSA— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 12, 2019
Shaky start
Gregg Popovich's team has been blown out by more than 20 points in their first two preseason games.
Injury free Spurs
With DeJounte Murray back, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.
Internal battle
The fight for playing time in Alvin Gentry's squad is real. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Frank Jackson, Kenrich Williams and Nicolo Melli will all be fighting to get solid minutes.
Better shooting form from Lonzo Ball
New Orleans' point guard Lonzo Ball has improved his shooting form and his three point shot has been consistent during this preseason.
Zion's on a mission
The #1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has recorded more than 25 points in his last two games.
Zion over the last 2 games (50 minutes played)— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 12, 2019
55 points
21-25 (84%)
9 rebounds#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/dXUFTcOlxC
3-0 start
The 'new-look' Pelicans have been hot in the start of the NBA Preseason winning three games in a row.
Arena
The game will be played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Tipoff is at 4pm ET.
