The Alexander cousins are ready to take the NBA by storm

The Alexander cousins ​​are one of the most fascinating stories in the NBA today, two first-round selections in consecutive years of the draft were the reasons why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could reach the association.

The road to success began many years ago for both, but the two always knew that the long-term goal was to be able to represent an organization in the NBA.

From Hamilton, Ontario, to Hamilton Heights High School, Nickeil Alexander-Walker almost always teamed up on the court with his cousin, and besides a brief AAU stint, both played together nearly their entire life. After that, they both moved to the states and attended to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where their path to the league will continue.

The first one to reach the goal was Shai, who was drafted by Los Angeles Clippers in 2018 from the University of Kentucky, and after a great rookie season averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists, the point guard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exchange that It included Paul George.

With more freedom and the responsibilities of leading a roster along with Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be the player to follow for those led by Billy Donovan this season. Many say that the summer after your first year in the league is the most important, and with hard work as well as starting his own trending topic (Whole Lotta Kobe's), the Toronto-born has shown in the preseason that during the summer his main goal goal was to improve in all aspects of his game, from expanding his range to being a more solid defender in the paint.

For his part, Nickeil, who attended Virginia Tech, was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans (Via Atlanta) as the #17th. pick of the draft. The 21-year-old has managed to respond to expectations by playing important minutes in the preseason with Alvin Gentry’s squad.

With Lonzo Ball as the starting point guard of the Pelicans, the way in which Alexander-Walker sees the game will improve, since the Canadian player said that 'Zo' is the partner with whom he most wanted to play since he knew his destination on draft night.

The Alexander cousins ​​have been together for their entire lives, and the fact that both have been able to reach their goal by going hand in hand is the reason why their path is one of the most followed in today's NBA.