Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason 2019
Follow along for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Preseason. Kickoff time: 7pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sixers vs Wizards.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams met was back in January, when 'Philly' fell to the Wizards 106-123.
Official measurements
The Wizards revealed to the NBA the official measurements of their players for this year.
The NBA has made teams report the true heights of players this season. Here they are for the Wizards: pic.twitter.com/sMc0lfPagp— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 14, 2019
Rui Hachimura
The rookie from Gonzaga is expected to step up and be one of the most crutial players in the roster.
Rui meeting season ticket members at @NMAAHC! 8️⃣#RepTheDistrict | @rui_8mura pic.twitter.com/SDGhFT7YCI— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 16, 2019
1-2 start for the 'Wiz'
Washington has lost to the Knicks and Bucks this preseason, and without John Wall for half of the season, the Wizards may have an horrendous year in the East.
Matisse Thybulle
The rookie from University of Washington will play a lot of important minutes for the Sixers this coming season. The 19-year-old will be key for Philly's success.
New starting 5 for Brett Brown
Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid are expected to be the five players that lead this team to the NBA Finals.
3 game winning streak
The Philadelphia 76ers have won three out of their three games played in preseason so far. They will try to finish 4-0 against the Wizards.
A mood. pic.twitter.com/DeEd5qbQYT— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 16, 2019
How to watch Wizards vs Sixers Live TV and Stream
TV: NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA - NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON PLUS
Radio: 97.5 THE FANATIC - 1500 AM
Internet: VAVEL USA
Sixers at home
The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center this Friday at 7pm ET in the last day of NBA Preseason games.
