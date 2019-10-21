New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Opening Night 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Regular Season Opener. Tip-off time: 8pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pelicans vs Raptors.
No Zion in the North
The #1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season with a knee injury.
New starting 5?
With Williamson out Alvin Gentry may be able to try a new starting five with three guards including Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick and Jrue Holiday.
Lonzo Ball weighs on Williamson missing the season opener
''We gotta hold the fort down until he comes back. There's no need to panic, is not like he's missing the whole season, it's just a couple of games.''
Preparation mode 🔒 @ZO2_ | #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/CRMvf7QDoP— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 19, 2019
Pelicans perfect preseason
NOLA played 5 preseason games and managed to win all 5. The Pelicans impressed on the fact that 4 of those 5 wins where on the road.
Max Contract for Pascal
Raptors star Pascal Siakam's four-year, $130M maximum deal with Toronto does not include any player or team options.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has agreed to a four-year, max contract extension, agents @TRamasar and @choufani_lsme tells Zach Lowe and me.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2019
Preseason
Nick Nurse's squad ended the preseason with a 2-2 record. The Raptors wins' were against the Rockets and the Nets.
Ring Ceremony
In the season opener at the Scotiabank Arena, the current NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors, will get their championship rings.
