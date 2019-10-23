A night to remember for Alexander-Walker

The Summer League was simply a preview of things to come for Nickeil Alexander-Walker after he showcased his talent out on the court. As a second unit point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, the rookie from Virginia Tech made his NBA debut last night against the Raptors in his hometown, Toronto, Canada.

The 21-year-old was given his first official minutes in the association in his hometown. Nickeil stated that the fact his family were in attendance made the moment even more unforgettable.

“My mom, my grandmother and my uncles got to see me. That experience in itself, not too many players can say they’ve had the opportunity to do. For me to play here with this team, (my) story just keeps getting better and better. It’s a blessing’’, Nickeil couldn’t have looked any more overpowered with joy.

The Raptors even presented those in attendance with a video of Alexander-Walker on the big screen during a timeout, acknowledging him as a Toronto native and player for Canada's national team. Even though Nickeil didn’t have the greatest of debuts, scoring only three points as well as having a 10% field goal percentage this will be a moment that him and his family will never forget.

Pelicans star, Jrue Holiday, weighed in with his thoughts on the tough shooting night for the rookie, after playing so well in preseason:

"It happens. First game, he's also at home, wanted to play well as a hometown kid. But he's a killer, so I'm not really worried about it.” The guard claimed.

This is only the beginning for ‘NAW’, and the fact that he was able to start his journey in the league in the place where he was born is extra special.