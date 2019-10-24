Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA season 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Season. Tip-off time: 8pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bucks vs Rockets.
The 'others' for the Bucks
The Lopez Brothers, Eric Bledsoe, Kyle Korver, Wesley Matthews and Dragan Bender will be crutial help for Giannis and Middleton if the Bucks want to aspire to go to the NBA Finals.
Duo to watch
James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been one of the stories of the summer in the league and people can't wait to see them reunite after their time together in OKC.
Bucks
Milwaukee landed in Houston yesterday and are ready to begin a new NBA season.
wheels down. 🛬🎡 pic.twitter.com/l3Cxlrp091— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 24, 2019
Rockets
Houston got shots up yesterday at the Toyota Center ahead of the home opener.
Putting in work before Game 1 🚀#OneMission pic.twitter.com/hpdG01hxOD— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 23, 2019
MVP Battle
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2018/2019 MVP) and James Harden (2017/2018 MVP) will be facing in the first game of the regular season.
Season debut for both teams
NBA is finally back
24 hours...#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/sEf0GSsMCC— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 24, 2019
Arena and Tipoff
The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with an 8pm ET tipoff.
Last meeting
The las time these two teams played in an NBA regular season game was back in March, when the Bucks defeated the Rockets at Milwaukee.
How to watch Bucks vs Rockets Live TV and Stream
National TV: TNT
Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ, 790 KBME & 740 KTRH / 850 KEYH & 101.7 F
Internet: VAVEL USA
