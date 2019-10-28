Westbrook passes Magic for second all-time in triple-doubles

It's only been a couple of games with the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook and he already has achieved something historic. The Point Guard from Long Beach, California passed Magic Johnson for second-most triple-doubles in NBA history, registering his 139th.

The only player in the history of the game that has more triple doubles than 'Russ' is Oscar Robertson, who registered 181 in his 14 years in the league.

“It’s something I never, ever take for granted,” Westbrook said. “Nowadays, getting a triple-double seems normal. But I take pride, a lot of energy, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of the things I do off the floor to prepare myself to be able to compete every single night and play at a high level.''

As expected, Magic Johnson logged into twitter and decided to congratulate Westbrook on his achievement.

''Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for passing me and having the 2nd-most triple-doubles in NBA history!'' Magic tweeted.

Even though the former UCLA Bruin is now playing with the Rockets and is not expected to average a triple double for another season, it is really possible that Westbrook surpasses 'The Big O' in the all-time list. According to Yahoo Sports, If 'Russ' continues his pace of 33.7 triple-doubles over the past three seasons, he should be on track to catch Robertson by the end of next season.

We gotta remember that Russell Westbrook is the only player in NBA history to average a triple double for three straight seasons, and once he catches Oscar Robertson's record, which he will, he shall be named 'the patron saint of triple-doubles'.