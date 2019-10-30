Trae Young could miss up to two weeks

The NBA season just started, and the fans have already received some unfortunate news regarding the health or elegibility of certain players. First it was Deandre Ayton, a former #1 pick who received a 25-game ban for violating NBA’s Anti-Drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic. Now, it's Trae Young, as the Hawks PG had to be helped off the court after injuring his ankle in the second quarter against the Miami Heat.

'IceTrae' was named 'Player of the Week' in the Eastern Conference for the first NBA week, averaging 38.5 ppg in 36.5 minutes per game.

League sources told Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN that X-Rays were negative on Atlanta guard Trae Young’s right ankle, and there’s optimism that this isn’t a serious injury. The Hawks' are expected to be cautious with its rising young star, and Young faces missing possible two weeks with right ankle sprain, which is not bad considering the season is just starting.

"They did X-rays. I don't think they saw anything,'' Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said.

"It was painful,'' Young said. "Knock on wood, I haven't had too many injuries. I've been blessed not to have too many injuries throughout my whole entire life, so that was definitely a tough pain.''

Young later posted to Instagram that he would "be back soon."