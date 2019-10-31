Stephen Curry suffers a broken left hand

The bad news for the Golden State Warriors keep coming, and they didn’t end with losing Klay Thompson with a season ending injury during the last playoffs, but now, they’ll have to face the beginning of the current season without their Point Guard, Stephen Curry.

After trailing the Suns at home by more than 30 points before halftime, Golden State saw Stephen Curry exit the game with a broken left hand and will have a CT scan to determine whether or not he needs surgery.

The two time KIA MVP attacked the basket and then came down head first landing hard and awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Aron Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left hand.

“Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “You could tell he felt really bad. It’s just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”

With Klay Thompson recovering from a torn ACL and Curry out for at least 5 weeks, players like D’Angelo Russell and Draymond Green will have to step up if the Warriors want to be a playoff contender in the Western Conference.

According to Steve Kerr, this is the time where newcomers, rookies and former G League standouts are going to get key minutes in the first and second units for Golden State.

Many players around the league sent their best wishes and speed recovery to Steph Curry, who has proven to be one of the most liked players in the NBA.