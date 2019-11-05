John Collins given 25-game drugs ban

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating NBA's Anti-Drug policy. Collins tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2, league said in an official release.

Collins has emerged as one of the league's most impressive young stars’, and an important piece on the Hawks rebuild. So far, he's averaging 17 PPG on 47% 3-point shooting. His suspension ends December 23 against the Cavaliers.

“First I want to apologize to my teammates, the Hawks organization, our fans, partners and community as a whole for this situation. I understand the impact this matter has on what we are trying to achieve together this season, and I am incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all us in this position. I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement, which unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component. I plan to appeal my suspension in arbitration so I can get back on the court as soon as possible and continue to contribute to our 2019-20 campaign." Collins said in his statement to ESPN.

This situation harms Atlanta's chances' of going to the playoffs in the East, with John Collins being their most prolific scorer after Trae Young. The Forward will miss a third of the regular season, therefore players like Cam Reddish, DeAndre Hunter and Kevin Huerter will have to step up if they want to aspire for a playoff spot.

Since the summer, that’s now three players who have been suspended by the league (Wilson Chandler / DeAndre Ayton) for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug policy.