Heat suspend Dion Waiters 10 games

The Miami Heat suspended Dion Waiters 10 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team, the Heat announced in a statement.

The guard experienced a "panic attack" on the team's charter flight after consuming a THC-infused edible. League rules prohibit the use of THC, one of the main compounds in cannabis.

The Heat believe Waiters was given the “gummy” by a teammate, but Waiters has been reluctant and has decided not to say who provided it. Even though Waiters will be ten games without pay and is giving up around $1.2M for bonuses, the guard refused to snitch, which proves the type of teammate he is, and major props to him.

This isn't the first thing that has cause controversy between Dion and the Heat, considering that he missed part of the preseason for personal reasons and was suspended for the Heat's season opener for "conduct detrimental to the team."

“We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn't worse,” the statement from the Heat said. “There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team.”

Waiters has lost his spot in the Heat's rotation because two rookie guards -- Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn -- have had strong starts to the season.