Gordon Hayward undergoes surgery on fractured hand

Two years after having a season ending injury with a broken leg, Gordon Hayward has suffered another minor setback in his career.

The Celtics announce Gordon Hayward will miss six weeks after undergoing successful surgery today to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture in his left hand. With Hayward looking his old self to start this season, it had to have been particularly painful for the Celtics to see him walk off with an injury.

The Boston Celtics released an official statement addressing Hayward's injury.

''Gordon Hayward underwent successful surgery today to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture in his left hand. The injury occurred during Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. He is expected to return to play in approximately 6 weeks.''

Hayward was averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Hayward missed all but a few minutes of the 2017-18 season after suffering a fractured ankle in the season opener. After a tough 2018-19 season that included an early exit in the playoffs, Hayward appeared to have turned a corner to start this season.

This injury is nowhere near to how bad the broken leg was, but still hurts to see a player that is coming back to his prime, get injured that way. This isn’t the first time Hayward suffers an injury in his hand, considering that he broke his finger in 2016 at the start of his final season in Utah. He was expected to miss six weeks for that injury, but returned to the court after just four weeks.