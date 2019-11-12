Kings point guard out at least 4 weeks due to sprained ankle

The Sacramento Kings' tough start to the season got even worse, when the team announced that their point guard, De'Aaron Fox, will be out for at least the next four weeks due to a sprained ankle.

Fox suffered the injury during practice, and subsequently underwent an MRI which confirmed the sprain. He will be re-evaluated after the initial four week timetable. According to a report from Shams Charania and Jason Jones of The Athletic, Fox suffered a Grade III sprain.

The 22-year-old Kentucky product was averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field this season.

Last year’s Kings, coached by Dave Joerger, finished 39-43 and missed the playoffs by nine games. Confidence was high heading into the season, but the Kings will now look to make a playoff push without one of their key playmakers.

This injury hurts Sacramento's chances ahead of the remaining of the current NBA regular season. We also have to remember that Kings' Forward, Marvin Bagley III, was sidelined by the team at the end of October after breaking his right thumb during the season opener.

In order to fill Fox's spot, Luke Walton will have to trust the teams' second unit PG, Cory Joseph, so as the rookie Kyle Guy, who is currently on a two-way-contract with the Stockton Kings.