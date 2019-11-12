Paul George makes his long-awaited return to the court

Since news broke late on Independence Day and the talking heads on television and Twitter collectively lost their minds, the entire NBA has anxiously been awaiting this coveted news. Paul George, the six-time all-star, is set to return to action following an offseason of surgeries and a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul George has been unavailable for the new-look Clippers, as he has been recovering from offseason surgeries to his right shoulder and his left labrum in May and June. Following the addition of free-agent signing Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers swiftly sent Shai Gilegous-Alexander, Danillo Gallinari, and a record number of picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder to pair the two all-stars together.

Yahoo Sports! Chris Haynes reported that George would make his season (and franchise) debut this Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Paul George is coming off a season where he netted a career-high 28 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.1 APG, a league-leading 2.2 SPG and garnered First-Team All-NBA accolades for the first time in his career.

George joins a Clippers team that is 7-3 in his absence and sits at #2 on ESPN's latest NBA Power Rankings.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are expected to be one of the best duos this upcoming season, and Owner Steve Ballmer and Team President Lawrence Frank have not been shy about where their expectations are this season.

The first look to see the NBA's newest dynamic duo will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2019, in New Orleans.