Gordon expected to miss up to six weeks due to knee injury

The Houston Rockets Head Coach, Mike D’Antoni, announced that Eric Gordon will have a procedure on his knee and is expected to miss up to six weeks.

The shooting guard from Indiana has been key in the Rockets' success over the last couple of years by bringing firepower off the bench so as a solid three point shooting percentage.

“Eric [Gordon] is going to have a procedure on his knee to clean up some stuff, and he will likely be out up to six weeks. It’s been bothering him since the middle of last year. I think he’s probably relieved that he can clean it up, get it going, so he can come as back strong as ever.” D’Antoni said.

Even though Gordon is playing almost 30 minutes per game, this injury most likely is the reason to his terrible start of the season. The former Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 10.9 points on 30.9% shooting from the floor and 28.4% from three.

With Gordon sidelined for the next month or so, players like Ben McLemore and Chris Lemons will have to emerge as substitutes to help fill the void.

“Next guy up. It makes for a tough challenge especially when Russell [Westbrook] has to sit out of back-to-backs, but Chris Clemons will fill in and help point guard duties when Russ is not there. Ben (McLemore) will step up and play and Austin (Rivers).” D'Antoni concluded.