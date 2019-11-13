Season high, 42-ball for Trae Young 

The current runner up for rookie of the year got into this season with a chip on his shoulder, and just a couple of games in, he already recorded his season high in points.

The Hawks point guard, Trae young, registered a season-high 42 points along with 11 assists to lead Atlanta to a 125-121 victory over the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Colorado. 'Ice Trae' hit 8-of-13 shots from 3-point distance, with many of his makes connecting from well beyond the arc.

This was Young's second game in his career with over 40 points, and it was also his third-straight game with 30-plus points and 10-plus assists. The only other players in NBA history with multiple (40p / 10a) games before turning 22 are LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

“I’m having a lot of fun. My shots are going in right now. Hopefully that continues to happen. I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to help my team win.” Young said in the postgame interview.

Young missed almost two weeks of action with an ankle injury early this season, but instead of slowing down, the Hawks point guard came back even stronger.

Atlanta won't be able to count with John Collins for one third of the season because Collins violated the NBA's Anti-Drug policy. This means that if Lloyd Pierce's squad wants to be a candidate to make a playoff push in the East, Trae Young will have to keep registering this type of numbers until Collins is back in January.