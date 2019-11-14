Brooklyn adds Shumpert to their roster

Brooklyn added free agent guard Iman Shumpert as the 16th player on the roster, a spot opened by Wilson Chandler’s suspension. Chandler violated the anti drug test policy by the NBA and received a 25-game suspension.

Shumpert's arrival to Brooklyn is not an accident, considering that Caris LeVert, suffered a thumb injury, serious enough that the Nets have sent him for further evaluation. LeVert is second on the Nets in scoring (16.8 points) and third in minutes (31.6).

Shumpert helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA title and has also played for New York, Sacramento and Houston. He returns to 'The Big Apple', where he began his career as a first-round pick of the Knicks in 2011.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

Last season, the veteran guard played for both, the Rockets and the Kings, where he averaged 8.9 points per game. Shumpert also saw action during the playoffs with Houston, coming off the bench for Mike D'Antoni's squad.

Shumpert was by far the best free-agent option on the table, and should help fill a major void in Brooklyn. Even though offensively he's really limited, what the 29-year-old can do defensively is remarkable, which should help Kenny Atkinson's bench.