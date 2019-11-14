Ja Morant, not an average rookie

Ja Morant is putting on a show during his rookie season, more than living up to the hype that made him the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Only just a couple of games into his NBA career, the rookie from Murray State is already making a big impact on the court for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja scored his first game winning basket against the Charlotte Hornets last night. The guard from Memphis attacked the rim with authority and was able to get the go-ahead bucket for the Grizzlies with only 0.7 seconds to play in the game.

“It definitely felt good," Morant said after his acrobatic lay-up that lifted the Grizzlies to a 117-115 win at Spectrum Center.

Morant has proven to be a wise investment in the early part of the NBA season, averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 46.2 percent from the field.

With Zion Williamson out of the picture, Ja Morant so far leads the ROTY race, and even though the Grizzlies are on track to have another losing season, the impact that this rookie is generating not only in the team but in the city is unlike any other.