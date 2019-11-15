Carmelo signs with the Trail Blazers 

More than a year ago, Carmelo Anthony played his last game in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, and finally, the former league's scoring champion got signed by a franchise.

'Melo' will sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN. Portland has tried at different times in the past to add Anthony and made an attempt to acquire him when he was with the New York Knicks.

Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and Anthony's agent, Leon Rose of CAA Sports, have stayed in contact since the preseason. Conversations picked up over the past two days, and Olshey and coach Terry Stotts talked directly with Carmelo before reaching an agreement.

Anthony, will join the Blazers on their upcoming six-game road trip, which starts Saturday against San Antonio.

Portland is a great destination for Anthony, considering that the team suffered the loss from Zach Collins due to a should injury early in the season. Anthony's arrival should pick up the scoring in a Portland team that doesn't look like the same one that made the Western Conference Finals last year.

The Trail Blazers have struggled to get production from their forwards this season. They rank 27th in points per game (36.3), tied for 28th in assists per game (5.5) and last in field goal percentage (39%).

Just a couple of months after telling ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he was ready to return to the league, Anthony has finally found a landing spot.

"I'm in the gym every single day," Anthony said. ''I know I'll be ready to show my capabilities when a team demands my services.''

Carmelo spent most of his time as a free agent working with the private coach, Chris Brickley, at the Life Time Fitness gym in New York City.