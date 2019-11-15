LeVert undergoes thumb surgery

The Brooklyn Nets announced that Caris LeVert underwent surgery on his right thumb at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, ''Timeline on a Caris LeVert return to Nets after the thumb surgery to repair ligaments in thumb is four to six weeks.''

When the team announced the procedure, the team did not provide a timeline for LeVert's return, saying he was out indefinitely and that updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

''INJURY UPDATE: Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery today to repair ligaments in his right thumb. Updates regarding LeVert’s status will be provided as appropriate.'' team said in an official statement.

LeVert is second on the Nets in scoring (16.8 points) and third in minutes (31.6).

In anticipation of the news, the Nets signed veteran guard Iman Shumpert. The 6’5” guard is a replacement for Wilson Chandler who is serving a 25-game suspension following a positive test for a performance enhancing drug.

This isn't the first time someone on the Brooklyn roster suffers a thumb procedure. Last season, Spencer Dinwiddie also underwent thumb surgery and missed five weeks of action.