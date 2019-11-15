Bradley suffers hairline fracture in his right leg

An MRI revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of Avery Bradley’s right leg (on the fibular head). Bradley will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks according to Shams Charania from The Athletic. Further medical updates will be provided at that time.

Prior to this injury, Bradley had only missed one game in the regular season due to a bruised lower right leg.

He left a Nov. 4 game against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter when he was kicked in the knee and has been listed as day-to-day, then to questionable

The guard from Tacoma, Washington, has been the starting shooting guard for Frank Vogel's squad so far this season. Bradley is averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $9.7 million contract with the Lakers this offseason and has been a strong addition for the franchise. Bradley, has missed a significant amount of time in the last couple of year due to issues with his adductor and ab muscles, right Achilles and his right ankle.

Most likely, Frank Vogel and the Lakers will turn to guards such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Troy Daniels to fill Bradley's minutes.