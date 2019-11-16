How to Watch Warriors vs Celtics: Live Stream and Online TV Updates of NBA game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where can I watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream of the game?
The game will be stream by ESPN and NBC Sports.
Prediction and odds of the game
Our humble predicition is Golden State will have today hard to win to Boston Celtics, who comes like leader of NBA Eastern Conferende while Warriors are the last one in Western.
Big absences in Warriors
Stephen Curry and Kay Thompson, one of the key players in Golden State won't play today because of injuries.
Draymond Green on the Warriors current issues pic.twitter.com/qak73xxC7k— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2019
Celtics, in a good moment
In the other side, Celtics comes from a sweet moment winning 9 of the last 10 games (9-1).
Warriors are with problems to make points
Warriors are suffering one of the worst seasons of the last years after won 3 championships in the last 5 NBA seasons, being at the moment, the 11th worst team in offensive in the league and coming with a 2-9 in the last games.
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Kick-off time Today
The Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30pm ET.
