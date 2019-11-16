Sierra Canyon to appear on ESPN networks 15 times

Southern California’s Sierra Canyon High School men's basketball team, which features LeBron James Jr. as well as Zaire Wade (son of Dwyane) will have 15 of its upcoming season’s games broadcast on ESPN networks.

According to a schedule posted by the LA Times’ Eric Sondheimer, ESPN3 will be covering the Trailblazers for the first time on Nov. 21 in San Diego. Future games are scheduled on ESPNU and ESPN2.

Their Dec. 14 matchup against LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, will be among the televised games.

Sondheimer also reported that other Southern Section schools that host Sierra Canyon for televised games will be paid an undisclosed fee.

The hype on Sierra Canyon is real, and is not only about 'Bronny' and Zaire, but also because of the young talented players they've got on their roster. The Trail Blazers have top college prospects in BJ Boston (a Kentucky signee), Terren Frank (TCU signee), Ziaire Williams and Amari Bailey.

This will be the first and only season that LeBron's and Dwyane Wade's sons will play together at Sierra Canyon, as Zaire is set to graduate at the end of the school year.

ESPN will feature more Sierra Canyon games on their platforms than NBA teams such as the Knicks, Wizards, Nets, Raptors, Heat, Spurs, among others.