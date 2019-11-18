LeBron puts on a show for Kobe at Staples Center

Sunday night was one of a kind for the Lakers, having arguably the best player in the history of the franchise sitting courtside, while he was watching arguably the best player in the history of the game perform.

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James linked up at the Staples Center, and Los Angeles looked like 'Showtime Lakers' once again, as Frank Vogel's team defeated the Atlanta Hawks by 21 points.

The last time Bryant attended a Laker game was last season when the Lakers faced the Denver Nuggets. He called it “... awesome” to see James in a Laker uniform, and James finished the game with his first triple-double as a Laker.

This time wouldn't be any different, as 'The King' recorded 33 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds.

“It’s just dope,” James said. “It’s just so surreal for me just a kid from Akron to be able to have a guy like Kobe just take time out of his day. Even at this point in my career it’s still special. That’s one of the greatest players to ever play this game, take time out of his day on a Sunday.”

Kobe attended the game with his daughter, Gigi, and the former Lakers guard was able to introduce her to 'Migos', as well to 2 Chainz.

Bryant left with about 1 minute 20 seconds left in the game, while the crowd chanted his name.