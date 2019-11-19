Luka Doncic making a statement

Even though Luka Doncic is not old enough to legally buy a drink in the United States, the 20-year-old player from Slovenia is making a statement in just his second year in the NBA.

Doncic has six triple-doubles this season, which leads the league. On the season he is averaging 29.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, all with a ridiculously efficient 61.2% true shooting.

Luka recorded his best performance in the league just last night, as he scored a career high 42-points, plus 11 rebounds and 12 assists. LeBron James and Doncic are the only players in NBA history who have had 40+ point triple-doubles at or before age 20. Also, no player 20 or younger, including James, has averaged more points or assists than Doncic.

"I love his game (Luka Doncic), his ability to not only create shots for himself, but you guys know I love the fact that he can get great looks for his teammates. That's what I thrive on, that's what I've always believed in, and he just plays the game the right way.", 'The King' said.

Kristaps Porzingis arrival to Dallas last year really helped the team's chances' of making a playoff push in a loaded Western Conference, but even though the 'Unicorn' is in the Mavericks roster, it's most definitely Doncic's team right now.

It's early, but as of today the European teenager is a lock to make the All Star Game, and is also in the conversation for Most Valuable Player.