After passing his physical exam, Carmelo Anthony signed his one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Portland today according to Shams Charania from The Athletic. It will be worth $2.15M should he remain on roster past guarantee date in January.

Carmelo Anthony will wear No. 00 in Portland.

According to 'Melo' via his Instagram profile, these are the reasons why he will wear No. 00.

''One should be concentrating on clues that the universe is dropping for them to take up a quick reaction. Divine power is seeking my undivided attention. I had to achieve the tranquility of spiritual maturity through the guidance of the Universe. I WILL ALWAYS BE 7.'', Anthony posted.

The Trail Blazers have struggled to get production from their forwards this season. They rank 27th in points per game (36.3), tied for 28th in assists per game (5.5) and last in field goal percentage (39%).

Portland currently sits in the bottom of the Western Conference with only 5 wins. Carmelo's arrival should pick up the scoring for Terry Stotts' squad, bringing free power off the bench.