Pelicans spoil Carmelo's return to the league

For the first time in 386 days, Carmelo Anthony played an NBA game. This time the Power Forward did it with the Portland Trail Blazers, the same day that he signed a non-guaranteed deal with the franchise.

Anthony made the start alongside C.J. McCollum, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood and Anfernee Simons. When it comes to his stats, Carmelo had it tough, scoring 10 points on 4-14 from the field, including 5 turnovers in 24 minutes.

“It felt great just to be back into the flow of the game, be back on the court, be back to where I think I belong,” Anthony told reporters. “As far as conditioning, though, I felt absolutely great out there. There was minor things, but it was more of the flow of things, and getting used to how the team plays and sets and getting used to the guys on the team.”

The Trail Blazers still failed to win on the road, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans by 11 points. NOLA didn't count with players like Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson, but the impact that the rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, so as Brandon Ingram, have had on the team, is remarkable.

Anthony played 10 games for the Houston Rockets last season, but the team felt he didn’t mesh well with the offense. He was included in a trade to the Chicago Bulls but was waived and failed to latch onto a team.