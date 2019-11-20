LeBron James still finding records to set

Seventeen years in, and LeBron James is still finding new records to set.

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star became the first player in league history to record a triple-double against all 30 teams. 'Bron' posted a triple-double in the Los Angeles 112-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. James finished the game against OKC with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

"I had no idea," James said after the win. "Coach [Frank] Vogel came in here and said congratulations. I was like, I thought he was joking about my seven turnovers because I've been taking care of the ball so much. He said first player in NBA history to have a triple-double versus 30 teams, every team, so I was like, 'OK. That's pretty cool.'", James said to ESPN in the postgame interview.

This was James' fifth triple-double of the season, which included a three-game streak of triple-doubles to begin this month. LeBron has 86 career triple-doubles, which ranks fifth all time.

"It's unbelievable," Vogel said. "He'll say it's because he's been in the league for so long, but we all know that it's because he's remarkable. For him to be doing it for as long as he's been doing it, that's how you knock out all 30 teams with a stat like that. I don't know if that will ever get accomplished again."

James currently leads the league in assists, averaging 11.1 per game.

"I really don't know what to think about it," James told reporters. "I've had some great teammates and great coaches who have put me in position to be able to facilitate.''