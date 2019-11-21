Ben Simmons makes his first three in the NBA

It took 172 regular-season games, but Ben Simmons has done the unimaginable.

The Sixers guard was able to make the first official three pointer of his professional career.

Simmons was 0-of-17 from beyond the arc in his career since Philadelphia selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. It was also his first attempted triple of the 2019-20 campaign.

The last time the Australian made a three was during his freshman year in college, when he played for the LSU Tigers.

Simmons has been working on his jumper for years now, and even relying on different coaches such as Rico Hines and Chris Johnson. Even though he's not fully confident when it comes to shooting wide open shots from outside the paint, the 23-year-old is starting to feel more secure in that aspect of his game.

Simmons was named All Star last season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists through his whole career. This means that once Ben is able to get the jumpsuit going, he's going to turn unto an unstoppable force in the league.