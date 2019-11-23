Kemba Walker injured in scary head-on collision

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker spent the night in the hospital after suffering concussion-like symptoms from a frightening head-on collision with a teammate against the Denver Nuggets.

The injury occurred in the second quarter in Denver when Walker tried to control a pass and ran headfirst into 6-6, 240-pound forward Semi Ojeleye. Walker was carried out of arena on a stretcher.

Early indications were that Boston’s Kemba Walker did not suffer a significant injury in collision, league source told ESPN. The team diagnosed him with concussion-like symptoms.

''Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.'' Celtics said in an official statement.

Walker is in his first year with the Celtics after signing a four-year, $141 million contract in free agency this past summer. He's averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in nearly 34 minutes of action.

"He's a leader," teammate Jaylen Brown said of Walker, according to the Celtics. "He's probably the smallest dude on the court every time he steps out, but he's got the biggest heart."