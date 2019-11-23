Kyrie to miss Nets road trip 

Kyrie Irving will miss the Nets' next three games road matchups against the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and, finally, the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the team announced.

Brooklyn's guard has already missed four games with a right shoulder impingement.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said this week that Irving has yet to participate in a practice since tweaking his shoulder. Irving is undergoing daily treatment.

"I don't think it's something he can play through right now," Atkinson said after practice. "The shoulder is a sensitive spot, especially for a point guard -- you're like a quarterback."

Nets Coach, Atkinson, one goal is to hopefully see Irving practice pain-free before making a comeback. Atkinson stated that both pain tolerance and range of motion are issues for the point guard.

"He's got to get to the point where he feels like -- and we feel like -- he can play. We're just not at that point right now," Atkinson said.

'Uncle Drew' has been to man-to-go at Brooklyn this season, averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game. The Nets are still with a record under .500, relying on players like Spencer Dinwiddie, and Garrett Temple to hold the fort down until Irving returns.