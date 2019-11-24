Redemption for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine got benched by Bulls coach Jim Boylen for making “egregious” defensive errors on Chicago’s loss last Friday against the Miami Heat. The guard from UCLA felt disrespected and his response one game later was one for the ages.

LaVine recorded 49 points, shooting 17-28 from the field with 13 three pointers made in the Bulls win over Charlotte. The 29-year-old had his career night to finish with a game winning shot with less than a second remaining on the clock.

LaVine tied Stephen Curry for the second-most amount of threes made in a game in NBA history. Seven of those 3-pointers came in the fourth quarter, which equalled the most in a single quarter in Bulls history.

“I've always said Zach is a really good guy and a good person and he wants to do well. He wants to help the team. My job is to push the guy to a place he can't take himself, and that happens sometimes with tough conversations, meetings and maybe some uncomfortable moments, but that's what my job is. The credit needs to go to him and his focus, energy and his effort.” Boylen said after the Bulls victory.

Chicago is currently in the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only 6 wins but according to LaVine, this win “can be the turning point” on the Bulls season.