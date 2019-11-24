Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2019 (0-0)
Previous Meeting
The last time these two teams played an official NBA game was last year in the Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

As you may remember, it was one of the ages. 

76ers last game
Brett Brown's team managed to defeat the Miami Heat in Jimmy Butler's return to the city of brotherly love. Josh Richardson went off against his former team with 32 points.
Joel Embiid averaging a double-double
The 7-foot center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant forces in the NBA, averaging 22.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers stand fifths this season in the Eastern Conference with an 11-5 record.
Raptors last game
Nick Nurse's squad faced the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday and got a solid win on the road with a 30-point performance by Pascal Siakam.
Man-to-go at Toronto
Pascal Siakam leads two different departments for the Raptors this year. The Forward from Cameroon is averaging 25.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. 
Toronto Raptors
Toronto is currently the 4th. place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-4 record. 
