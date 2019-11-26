Worst game in Joel Embiid's career

The Philadelphia 76ers have had two direct rivals since they became actual Eastern Conference contenders in 2017 (Celtics & Raptors). Those two teams have eliminated 'Philly' in back-to-back playoff appearances, so it's clear that Brett Brown's squad struggles against them.

The Sixers faced the Raptors last night for the first time this season, and it was also their first meeting since Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer Beater in the Scotiabank Arena last year.

Toronto ended up defeating Philadelphia 101-96, and it was a good game to realize how much Joel Embiid struggles when the Raptors' Center, Marc Gasol, guards him.

Even though he calls himself, 'the most unstoppable player in the league', Embiid was held scoreless by the Raptors for the first time in his career. The Cameroon-Born failed to score for the first time in 171 career games while bricking 11 shots and three free throws. 'JoJo' became the first NBA player to miss at least 10 shots and three free throws in a scoreless game since Arnie Risen in 1954.

The Kansas product was able to get 13 rebounds in the game, but his lack of contribution on the offensive side ended up killing the Sixers hopes' to win at Toronto against the defending champions.

“I can't have this type of production. I would have never thought I would be here talking about zero points in an NBA game, but it is what it is. Some nights you make shots, some nights you don't. Some nights you're hot, some nights you're cold." said Embiid, who denied being tired was the reason of his terrible night.

Canadian Rapper and Raptors Global Ambassador, Drake, mocked Embiid with MVP Chants while he subbed into the game in the fourth quarter.