Should the Magic be pursuing DeMar DeRozan?

With the Spurs struggling at 6-12 for the season, changes are starting to become necessary. If San Antonio continue this slide, DeMar DeRozan will likely be put on the trade block, and the Orlando Magic have emerged as a prime landing spot.

Any trade packages would likely have to revolve around a piece of Orlando's young core. This could include Khem Birch (cannot be traded until December 15), Wesley Iwundu or even more treasured prospects in Markelle Fultz or Mohamed Bamba. Giving up Jonathan Isaac seems a step too far, especially considering how well he has played this season.

It is also likely that either Evan Fournier or Terrence Ross (December 15) will need to be included, depending on the quality of the young guy. They would probably need to throw in a pick to sweeten the deal.

But does DeRozan actually make sense for the Magic? They have struggled tremendously with scoring, to the point where Jonathan Isaac is being asked to be an attacking option in the post. That fits DeMar's forte perfectly. With Vucevic sidelined for another 4 weeks, they have to shore up their offensive options, as they have an offensive rating 16.9 points worse when he is off the court than when he is on it.

They are a good defensive team, with players such as Isaac, Fultz and even Bamba, but they have a defensive minded team which has over-performed on that end even dating back to last year. DeRozan has had some trouble defending this season, but he is not a terrible defender and will likely be willing to buy into their system.

Overall, he can take some of the offensive load while Vucevic is out, and can easily mesh with him once he comes back. The Magic have been bathing in mediocrity for a while now, and as long as they don’t give up too much in return, this deal is certainly a win for them.

If the time comes when DeRozan and San Antonio have to part, the Magic will surely be right in the discussion for his next chapter.