Davis and James put on a show in New Orleans 

One of the most anticipated games in all season took place at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana, where the Los Angeles Lakers visited the New Orleans Pelicans.

This game wasn’t only about Anthony Davis going back to 'NOLA', but also about Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, who were playing against the team that drafted them for the first time since the trade to the Pelicans happened. Lonzo Ball was unavailable for the game due a stomach virus.

Anthony Davis return was one for the ages, having a record-setting performance. The Forward was received with some loud boos at the beginning of the game, but after he scored 41 points on 15-of-30 shooting plus nine rebounds, the arena became silent. 'AD' also set a NBA record for most points scored by any player in their first match-up against their former team.

Another player who had a good night was LeBron James, recording 29 points, with 15 of them coming in the fourth quarter. 'The King' surpassed 33,000 points in his career, and he's currently fourth on the all-time scoring list just behind Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

On the Pelicans side, Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 29 points and 12 assists. Brandon Ingram had a tough night against his former team, and even though he registered a double double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, it took him 21 shots to get these numbers, recording a 19% field goal percentage.

Los Angeles would end up defeating New Orleans 114-110 in a thriller.

The Lakers have established themselves as the best team in the NBA, and with a 15-2 record including nine straight wins, they are the favorites to end up the regular season as the first place.